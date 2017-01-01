Welcome
Making the computer mouse easier to use
Utilizing the natural movements of the body to create comfort
When founder Rick Boyd was attending chiropractic college he developed pain in his wrist. Upon further research, Rick noticed that the computer mouse had a lot to do with the cause of his discomfort. He found that by placing the hand in a downward position relieved the pressure from the forearm muscles onto the wrist and hand nerves. After much research the Innate Sciences mouse pad was created.
